SA’s 14 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Sept 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of September 2017, as well as listed the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Thankfully, Hyundai and Kia have started reporting their individual model sales figures, which certainly helps to paint a more accurate monthly picture. But, of course, some other automakers (such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW) still disclose only aggregate sales statistics.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally, such as the Chevrolet Cruze (3), pre-facelift Peugeot 308 (1) and third-generation Renault Mégane (4).

So, what happened during the month of September?

Well, just two units of each of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Mahindra Xylo, Toyota 86 and Volkswagen Scirocco were registered for the month, while the Mazda MX-5 and Tata Vista managed three apiece.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara (4), Abarth 595 (5), Fiat 500X (5) and Fiat Tipo (5) were next, while the Tata Manza and Volvo S60 each had to settle for seven registrations. The Fiat Panda (8) and Volvo V40 Cross Country (8) closed out the list.

For reference, see August’s list here.

SA’s 14 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of September 2017:

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 2

Mahindra Xylo – 2

Toyota 86 – 2

Volkswagen Scirocco – 2

Mazda MX-5 – 3

Tata Vista – 3

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 4

Abarth 595 – 5

Fiat 500X – 5

Fiat Tipo – 5

Tata Manza – 7

Volvo S60 – 7

Fiat Panda – 8

Volvo V40 Cross Country – 8

