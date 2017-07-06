SA’s premium brands ranked by sales in June 2017

When it comes to premium automakers, which brand reigns supreme in terms of total sales in South Africa?

Well, we’ve sifted through the latest sales statistics provided by Naamsa – after already identifying the best-selling passenger vehicles, best-selling bakkies and worst-selling cars – to reveal which luxury automakers are the most popular (and least popular) in South Africa.

In June 2017, Mercedes-Benz predictably took top spot, with its total sales figure of 2 445 units including a handful of units from the Smart brand. The BMW Group (which includes vehicles from Mini) settled for second, more than 900 units behind. Audi, meanwhile, placed third, about 550 units behind its Bavarian rival.

Jaguar Land Rover slotted into fourth place, with Land Rover/Range Rover products accounting for about 68% of the total. Volvo placed fifth, some 31 units ahead of Porsche in sixth (with the 911 proving its most popular product for the month).

Lexus took seventh, ahead of Maserati, Scuderia SA (Ferrari), Bentley and Infiniti, with the latter managing just a single sale in June (a QX80). Bear in mind that brands such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls-Royce do not report monthly sales figures to Naamsa.

Premium brands by sales in SA in June 2017:

1. Mercedes-Benz – 2 445

2. BMW Group – 1 525

3. Audi – 976

4. Jaguar Land Rover – 364

5. Volvo – 156

6. Porsche – 125

7. Lexus – 71

8. Maserati – 18

9. Scuderia SA – 8

10. Bentley – 5

11. Infiniti – 1

