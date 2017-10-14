Mercedes-Benz has announced that production of the madcap G500 4×4² is set to end in the near future.

The Stuttgart-based brand announced that it would stop taking orders for the wacky G-Class derivative – which features portal axles, and was on sale from late in 2015 – at the end of October. Of course, the decision is hardly a surprise, considering that the brand is expected to reveal the next-generation G-Class in 2018.

Mercedes described the portal axles as the “technical highlight” of the G500 4×4², explaining that, in contrast to conventional rigid axles, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead much lower down on the axle heads due to the portal transmission.

This increases ground clearance to 450 mm and the fording depth to a whopping 1 000 mm.

Urge comes from a 310 kW 4,0-litre V8 biturbo engine, while the 22-inch alloys are wrapped in 325/55 R 22 rubber.

The current price in Germany? €231 693 (or nearly R3,7-million)…