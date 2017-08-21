Say ‘Guten Tag’ to the new, all-wheel-drive BMW M5!

You may have already seen a handful of images courtesy of the typically leaky internet, but now BMW has officially taken the wraps off its new M5, revealing all sorts of tasty information as well as fresh photographs of the super-sedan.

The new BMW M5 will hit South Africa in the first quarter of 2018, with local pricing set to be revealed before the end of 2017.

So, straight to the juicy facts, then. The Munich-based automaker has confirmed that the F90-generation M5 will draw 441 kW (between 5 600 and 6 700 r/min) and 750 N.m (from as low as 1 800 r/min all the way through to 5 600 r/min) from its 4,4‑litre turbocharged V8 heart. Drive, as we already knew, will be sent to all four corners via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission thanks to a new, switchable M-specific xDrive system (with a so-called drift mode)…

And that, ladies and gentlemen, allows it to claim the title of the fastest accelerating road-legal, production BMW … ever. Yes, the new M5 rockets from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 3,4 seconds and from standstill to 200 km/h in a claimed 11,1 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically limited to 250 km/h, although the optional M Driver’s Package will raise the bar to 305 km/h.

The Active M Differential at the rear axle, meanwhile, works fully variably and has a locking effect between zero and 100 percent. BMW says the character of the M xDrive system can be adjusted “as desired”. Indeed, the driver has five different configurations to choose from based on combinations of the Dynamic Stability Control modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) and M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD).

In the basic setting with DSC activated and 4WD, the system permits slight slip through the rear wheels when accelerating out of corners. In M Dynamic mode (MDM, 4WD Sport), M xDrive allows what BMW calls “easily controlled drifts”.

The three M xDrive modes with DSC switched off, meanwhile, have been conceived to “sate the appetites of keen drivers and primarily for use on the track”. Here, the driver can choose from three configurations up to and including pure rear-wheel drive.

The driver can also choose from Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes for the variable damper control system and the M Servotronic steering. And the engine’s characteristics can also be configured to the driver’s tastes via the Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus modes. And, as with other M products, the M1 and M2 buttons on the leather steering wheel can be used to store set-ups combining the driver’s preferences.

In terms of styling, you’ll immediately notice the redesigned front side panels and front bumper trim. Round back, there’s a new rear diffuser and the exhaust system’s quartet of tailpipes. The bonnet, meanwhile, is fashioned from aluminium while the roof is constructed from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. Lightweight!

Stopping power is provided by M compound brakes, with blue-painted six-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear, plus perforated, inner-vented brake discs all round. M carbon ceramic brakes, identified by callipers painted gold colour, are an optional extra that see a further 23 kg shed.

The new BMW M5 will come standard with polished 19-inch alloy wheels in Orbit Grey and M-specific tyres (275/40 R 19 front and 285/40 R 19 rear), with 20-inch versions available as an option.

BMW says it will also build 400 examples of the M5 First Edition (pictured below), which boasts BMW Individual Frozen Dark Red Metallic paintwork. This model, BMW South Africa says, will be available locally in “very limited numbers”.