Say hello to the 441 kW Jaguar XE SV Project 8…

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division has taken the wraps off the most powerful Jaguar road car ever. Say hello to the 320 km/h, 441 kW/700 N.m Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan.

The new model follows the F-Type Project 7 of 2014. The British automaker bills it as a hand-built four-door sedan “with supercar performance” (complete with a dedicated track mode). Just 300 examples will be produced at SVO’s Technical Centre in Coventry.

Unfortunately, Jaguar says Project 8 will be offered in left-hand drive configuration only…

Under the bonnet lurks a tuned version of Jaguar Land Rover’s familiar 5,0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, mated to a titanium variable active exhaust system, eight-speed Quickshift automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Jaguar claims a top speed of a smidgen over 320 km/h and a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,7 seconds.

And it’ll be just as easy to spot as it will be to hear. The exterior gains a carbon-fibre front bumper with aggressive cooling ducts, a vented carbon-fibre bonnet, flared wheel arches, 20-inch forged aluminium alloys, an adjustable front splitter, a carbon-fibre rear bumper (with diffuser) and a prominent adjustable wing on the back.

Project 8 uses the XE’s double-wishbone front and integral link rear suspension but gains stiffer springs and manually adjustable continuously variable dampers, including a 15 mm ride height drop for track use. There’s also a new carbon ceramic braking system, silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings (apparently derived from F1 technology) and a rear electronic active differential with oil cooler.

Inside, you’ll find some gloss carbon-fibre trim as well as plenty of Alcantara. Two specifications will be offered at launch: a standard four-seat model and an optional two-seat “Track Pack” that includes lightweight front carbon-fibre racing seats (with four-point harnesses) and a harness retention hoop in place of the rear bench.

