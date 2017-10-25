Say hello to the all-new (and SA-bound) BMW X2!

BMW has taken the wraps off its new X2, a fresh-faced crossover (previewed by the Concept X2 revealed in Paris last year) scheduled to launch in South Africa at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Billed as a “Sports Activity Coupé”, the BMW X2 runs on the same architecture – the UKL platform, that is – as the X1, the 2 Series Active Tourer (which was recently killed off in South Africa) and Mini models such as the Countryman.

In the same way as the X4 is positioned as a sportier version of the X3 (and, indeed, as the X6 relates to the X5), the latest member of the Munich-based brand’s crossover family uses the X1 as a base and adds more extroverted styling and, ostensibly, a sportier driving experience.

Interestingly, though, its coupé-like shape isn’t quite as pronounced as those of the X4 and X6, and the vehicle appears surprisingly low-slung (for an X-badged model, anyway) in the first official press images. Indeed, BMW says the X2 is some 70 mm lower than the X1, as well as shorter overall, despite sharing the same 2 670 mm wheelbase.

Unique design features include a fresh interpretation of the automaker’s signature kidney grille and the retro-inspired placement of the brand’s logo on the C-pillars, although familiar traits – including the Hofmeister kink – are also present and correct.

The X2 will be offered in three distinct versions: base, M Sport and M Sport X (see the trio side-by-side in the image below). BMW South Africa, however, will offer only the latter two, forgoing the basic model that makes do with black cladding that stretches along its flanks, over the wheelarches and into the front bumper.

The M Sport derivative, meanwhile, boasts body-coloured side-skirts with an inlay in “Dark Shadow” metallic, along with sportier front and rear bumpers (with more grey trim in the aprons, fore and aft) and M Sport suspension (dropping ride-height a further 10 mm). M Sport variants furthermore gain 19-inch alloys (the basic model runs on 17s) and posher upholstery options.

Finally, the new X2 in M Sport X guise adds various exterior trim elements (including side-skirts) in a “Frozen Grey” hue, a more aggressive, model-specific front bumper and yet more upholstery options inside.

BMW tells us that just two (familiar) powertrains will be offered in South Africa: the sDrive20i and xDrive20d (each with the choice of M Sport and M Sport X trim). The former employs BMW’s 2,0-litre turbopetrol, which sends its 141 kW and 280 N.m to the front wheels via a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The X2 sDrive20i sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 7,7 seconds, before topping out at 227 km/h.

And the X2 xDrive20d? Well, its 2,0-litre turbodiesel makes 140 kW and a considerable 400 N.m, which is directed to all four corners. This variant, BMW says, will sip at around 4,7 L/100 km.

Local pricing will be confirmed in 2018, although it’s safe to say the X2 will command a slight premium over equivalent X1 derivatives.