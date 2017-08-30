Say hello to the all-new Bentley Continental GT…

Bentley Motors has revealed the new, third-generation Continental GT, billing it as the “finest grand tourer ever produced”.

The new Continental GT is powered by an “enhanced” version of Bentley’s 6,0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine, mated for the first time to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (complete with a launch mode function).

The 12-cylinder unit now makes 467 kW and 900 N.m, allowing the new Continental GT to hit 100 km/h from standstill in a claimed 3,7 seconds, before topping out at 333 km/h.

A new version of the British brand’s all-wheel-drive system replaces the traditional 40:60 power delivery split between front and rear axles, instead varying the front-to-rear torque split dependent upon the driving situation.

The four-seater Continental GT rides on a new adaptive chassis (with 21-inch wheels as standard) that uses Bentley’s 48-volt dynamic ride system to ensure what it terms a “responsive ride and exceptional handling and refinement”. The Crewe-based brand says the front wheels are positioned 135 mm further forward than before, with the all-new body and materials saving more than 80 kg over the previous Continental W12 body.

Inside, you’ll find a digital, driver-focused instrument panel and the so-called Bentley Rotating Display, which features a 12,3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit. The latter revolves the veneer to reveal the touchscreen as well as three analogue dials once the driver pushes the start button.