Say hello to the all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom…

The all-new, eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom has officially been unveiled, some 13 years after the outgoing model debuted.

Bespoke new aluminium “spaceframe” underpinnings have seen the new Phantom lose a heap of weight (although the company doesn’t say exactly how much) and gain plenty of stiffness, with Rolls-Royce promising that the luxury car industry will be “revolutionised” as a result.

Interestingly, this new platform is scalable and will also be used for Project Cullinan, as well as the next Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and future coachbuilt projects.

The next-generation Phantom features new double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear setup that Rolls-Royce says will “deliver astounding levels of control over lateral roll and shear forces” as well as “incredible agility and stability”. Four-wheel steering has also been included.

Interestingly, the new Phantom with the standard 3 552 mm wheelbase is actually 80 mm shorter than its predecessor at 5 762 mm. It’s also 29 mm wider and 8 mm taller than before.

The BMW-backed automaker sought to make the new Phantom “the most silent motor car in the world”, using 6 mm two-layer glazing all around the car and more than 130kg of sound insulation. Rolls-Royce also says it worked closely with its tyre supplier to create “Silent-Seal” tyres, which feature a foam layer placed inside the tyre to reduce tyre cavity noise.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a “completely new” 6,75-litre V12 engine that now employs two turbochargers that contribute to a low-end torque output of 900 N.m at just 1 700 r/min (up from the old car’s 720 N.m). Peak power, meanwhile, comes in at 420 kW (again, up from 338 kW), while the company has gone for a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h sprint should take about 5,3 seconds.

Billed as the “most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever”, the new Phantom features all manner of interesting on-board systems, including a four-camera system, night vision, active cruise control, pedestrian warning, a high-resolution head-up display and a WiFi hotspot.