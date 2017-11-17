Say hello to the all-new Volkswagen Polo Sedan…

Halfway through 2017, Volkswagen revealed the sixth-generation Polo in five-door hatchback guise. And now the Wolfsburg-based automaker has taken the wraps off its Polo Sedan (which is known in some markets as the Virtus) in Brazil.

Running on the VW Group’s MQB-A0 platform, the three-box, four-door saloon is billed as “among the most spacious cars in its segment”. No word yet on engine options for the new model, but it’s likely they will largely mirror those of the hatchback.

The new Polo Sedan measures 4 840 mm long (a whopping 450 mm up on the current model), with a wheelbase of 2 650 mm (an increase of 97 mm) and a claimed luggage capacity of 521 litres (67 litres up). VW says it will comfortably seat five adults.

While this new model will be built for the South American market at the Anchieta plant near Sao Paulo, VW South Africa imports the current Polo Sedan from India, and we suspect that this will continue once the new model has been confirmed for our market in 2018.