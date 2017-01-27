Say hello to the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante…

This, folks, is the new Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. And, yes, the addition of that “S” to its name means it gains yet more power over the standard (for lack of a better word) model.

So, just like the fixed-roof Vanquish S, this stunning British convertible employs the brand’s familiar, naturally aspirated 6,0-litre V12, tuned to deliver a whopping 444 kW and 630 N.m. Add a tweaked eight-speed automatic transmission and a smattering of subtle go-faster goodies, and the result is a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in around 3,5 seconds and a top speed of 323 km/h.

In a bid to keep the weight down, the Vanquish S Volante’s body is fashioned from a combination of aluminium and carbon-fibre, with the front splitter and rear diffuser (crafted from the latter material) providing added stability at speed.

Other features include gloss-black, 20-inch alloys and an Alcantara-heavy interior.