Say hello to the BMW M240i M Performance Edition

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the new BMW M240i M Performance Edition, which is – as the name would suggest – essentially the facelifted version of the M240i performance coupé lathered in all manner of M Performance parts.

The Munich-based automaker says just 750 units will be produced. No word yet on whether any of these Leipzig-built special editions will be available in South Africa.

Highlights include plenty of carbon-fibre and black trim, contrasting with the Alpine White paintwork, along with 19-inch bi-tone alloys, fitted with 225/35 R19 (front) and 245/30 R19 (rear) mixed tyres.

Up front, the M Performance Edition model boasts a handful of aero parts (including air guides, a splitter and a spoiler lip), while the grille is finished in black. The partly painted rear diffuser and the carbon-fibre rear spoiler add to the coupé’s suggestive styling round back.

Look closely here and you’ll spot the carbon-fibre tailpipe trim, complete with an embossed “M” logo. The side-mirror caps also gain the carbon treatment while the side-sill attachments each feature a foiled “M Performance” inscription.

The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is powered by the brand’s familiar 3,0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, still worth 250 kW and 450 N.m. It can be ordered mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission. In some markets, xDrive is also optionally available (exclusively in conjunction with the automatic gearbox).