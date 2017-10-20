Say hello to the new-generation Audi A7 Sportback!

Audi A7 Sportback
Audi has revealed the new A7 Sportback.
Audi has finally taken the wraps off its second-generation A7 Sportback, which like the new A8 features Ingolstadt’s latest design language and heaps of technology.

The new model measures 4 969 mm long (precisely the same as before), 1 908 mm wide and 1 422 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2 926 mm (the latter up 12 mm).

As before, the Audi A7 Sportback features a long bonnet and short overhangs, along with a roofline that drops sharply toward the rear. Round back, you’ll find a curved lip from which an integrated spoiler extends automatically at speeds above 120 km/h. A flat light strip joins the rear lights, each made up of 13 vertical segments. Various headlamp options will also be available, each with a distinct lighting signature.

So, what’s happening under that bonnet? Well, rather interestingly, all engines used in the new A7 Sportback will come standard with a new mild hybrid system. With the V6 engine set to be introduced at launch, this comes in the form of a 48-volt primary electrical system.

A belt alternator starter works together with a lithium-ion battery and achieves a “recuperation performance” of up to 12 kW when braking. Audi says that at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h, its new four-door model can coast in freewheeling mode with the engine deactivated.

Audi A7 Sportback
The new Audi A7 Sportback will initially launch with a 3,0-litre V6 TFSI producing 250 kW and 500 N.m and allowing a sprint from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 5,3 seconds (with a top speed of 250 km/h). This six-cylinder engine will be mated to a seven-speed S tronic transmission, while Audi says the standard quattro drivetrain will “activate rear-wheel drive as needed”.

Audi says additional six- and four-cylinder engines, both in petrol and diesel flavours, will follow shortly after A7 Sportback production kicks off in Neckarsulm.

Inside, you’ll notice that the centre console and its 10,1-inch upper display are angled towards the driver, and the brand’s nifty virtual cockpit with its 12,3-inch display is present and correct. Mounted on the asymmetric console of the centre tunnel, an 8,6-inch lower display provides access to the climate control system, comfort functions and text input.

Under the skin, Audi says customers will be able to choose between four suspension setups: a conventional steel spring suspension, the sport suspension that lowers ride height by 10 mm, electronically controlled damping and the self-levelling adaptive air suspension. Dynamic all-wheel-steering will also be offered, along with all manner of Audi AI and driver assistance systems.

Audi A7 Sportback

