Say hello to the new Lamborghini Aventador S…

The new Lamborghini Aventador S has been revealed, essentially serving as a mid-cycle refresh comprising someÂ exterior design tweaks, four-wheel steering and a dollop of extra power.

The Italian automaker says the exterior design changes have been affected for “maximum aerodynamic efficiency”. A more aggressive nose and longer front splitter, for instance, serve to redirect airflow for better aerodynamics, improved engine cooling and increased cooling to the radiators.

Two air ducts in the side of the front bumper, meanwhile, reduce aerodynamic interference from the front tyres. The rear of the Aventador S is dominated by a black diffuser (also available in carbon-fibre), characterised by a handful of vertical fins. Three single exhaust outlets exit through the rear bumper.

The active rear wing features three positions, depending on speed and drive select mode. Thanks to these various changes, Lamborghini claims that front downforce has been improved by “more than 130%”.

“When the wing is in its optimum position the overall efficiency at high downforce is improved by over 50%, and in low drag by more than 400% compared to the previous model,” the automaker claims.

The Aventador S is Lamborghini’s first production model to gainÂ four-wheel steering, which it says increases agility and enhances lateral control.

So, what about that extra power? Well, the naturally aspirated 6,5-litre V12 now makes 544 kW (an increase of around 30 kW), while peak torque of 690 N.m is unchanged. This significant urge is transferred to all four wheels viaÂ an independent shifting rod seven-speed automatic transmission.

The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h is reached in a claimedÂ 2,9 seconds, before theÂ Aventador S runs out of puff atÂ 350 km/h. Lamborghini also says the engine’s redline has been raised from 8 350 r/min to 8 500 r/min.

The Aventador S also adopts a new exhaust system that is more than 20% lighter than its predecessor. The result is “an enhanced sound and resonance” from the V12, says Lamborghini. The Aventador S sits on a new, specially developed set of Pirelli P Zero tyres, while carbon ceramic brakes are standard equipment.