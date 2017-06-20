Say hello to the new Peugeot double-cab bakkie…

Peugeot Pick Up
This is the new Peugeot Pick Up...
June 20th 2017

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. Peugeot has indeed returned to the bakkie segment with this, the rather unimaginatively named Peugeot Pick up.

Built (likely in Tunisia, if earlier reports are to be believed) with the African continent in mind, the French automaker says the new double-cab bakkie boasts a “remarkable level of roominess and equipment”, adding that it “fulfils the fundamental needs for robustness, endurance and a 4×4 drivetrain in the segment”.

The brand says the bakkie is aimed at customers who “desire a work tool that is reliable in every circumstance, easy to use and maintain, which allows for a flexible combination of professional and family activities”.

Set to go on sale in initial markets in September (Peugeot SA tells us it could reach our shores, but strangely only in 2021), the Peugeot Pick Up measures 5,08 metres long. Ground clearance varies from 210 to 215 mm, depending on the model.

From what we can glean, the new model is actually based on a Dongfeng pick-up (known in China as the “Rich”; see image below), which itself is based on the D22-generation Nissan NP300. The Chinese automaker, of course, has had significant dealings with with the French brand (Dongfeng actually owns Peugeot shares, while the two run a joint venture in China) over the past few years.

The cab and the rear compartment are fixed on a ladder chassis with a rigid rear axle, four-bladed springs and Yokohama rubber as standard. The load-bed measures 1,40 m long and 1,39 m wide. The maximum payload of the vehicle is a claimed 815 kg.

So, what’s under the bonnet? Well, the bakkie employs a longitudinally mounted 2,5-litre turbodiesel engine worth 86 kW and 280 N.m, and mated to a manual five-speed gearbox. It will be available in 4×4 and 4×2 versions.

Standard features include manual air-conditioning, electric windows, and a sound system with CD player and USB port. Standard safety equipment, meanwhile, includes ABS, rear parking sensors, as well as passenger and driver airbags.

The image below shows the Peugeot Pick Up on the left and the Dongfeng Rich on the right.

  • morris1gp

    WHAT!!!! This thing looks like something from early 80’s. It reminds of that rubbish Dacia bakkies back in the days. Nee Dankie!!!

  • Carfan73

    Looks like an old NP300, and coming only in 2021? how will it look like then?

  • Absolut Sabs

    I thought it was Tunland or Foton or GWM!

  • marius_scheepers

    Since when are the Chinese being copied?????

    • Thando_Gqabaza

      Since the French are now desperate. Sacre Bleu !

  • Sumpil

    Before reading the article I just knew it was based on a Chinese vehicle by looking at it’s side mirrors.

  • OdysseyTag

    Saw the pics: Shook my head
    Saw the year Peugeot wants to release it locally: Shook my head HARDER

  • Frodo

    Ugly Bakkies just don’t sell in this country. Case in point: BT50 vs Ranger.

  • Le Phacochère

    “Peugeot SA tells us it could reach our shores, but strangely only in 2021”

    …NEVER is perfectly okay…