Say hello to the new Volkswagen T-Roc crossover!

After a lengthy teaser campaign and plenty of speculation, Volkswagen has finally pulled the wraps off its new T-Roc crossover on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Positioned below the Tiguan in the Wolfsburg automaker’s growing SUV line-up, the new T-Roc rides on the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous MQB platform (and shares much with the Audi Q2), with the brand describing the newcomer as a “lifestyle crossover with SUV characteristics”.

VW says the T-Roc will be offered in front-wheel-drive form as well as optional 4Motion all-wheel drive, and will be the first Volkswagen SUV available in two-tone paintwork. The five-seater features a claimed luggage of 445 litres (which VW describes as class-leading), expandable to 1 290 litres with the 60/40 split rear bench folded down.

So, what’s happening under the bonnet? Well, the new T-Roc will be offered with a range of familiar turbocharged engines: three petrol TSI engines and three TDI diesels. There will be a mix of manual gearboxes and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

Styling highlights include a wide radiator grille with integrated dual headlamps (and a fresh lighting signature), a chrome element that runs from the A-pillars across the complete side roof-line all the way into the C-pillar and the obligatory dark plastic trim around the wheel arches and side sills, as well as the T-Roc’s front and rear.

Inside, the brand’s Active Info Display will be offered, while various driver assistance systems will also be available, including city emergency braking and a lane-keeping function. Adaptive chassis control and progressive steering will likewise be offered, along with electric operation of the rear hatch and keyless starting.

No word yet on timing of local introduction, but Volkswagen SA has confirmed that it does plan to offer the T-Roc in South Africa. VW in Germany, meanwhile, has announced that the new T-Roc, which will be built in Portugal, will hit initial markets in Europe in November.