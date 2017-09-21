Say hello to the new Volvo XC40 small crossover!

Volvo Cars has whipped the covers off its new XC40, a fresh-faced small crossover set to take on the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3 (and, in a way, the Q2 as well).

Positioned below the XC60, the newcomer is Volvo’s first vehicle built on the Swedish brand’s new CMA platform, which was jointly developed with owner Geely.

Production of XC40 will start in Belgium in November, with a South African launch “provisionally scheduled” for the second quarter of 2018.

The XC40 will be offered with D4 diesel and T5 petrol 2,0-litre, four-cylinder Drive-E powertrains from production. Further powertrain options, including a hybrid and pure-electric version, are expected to be added to the line-up at a later stage, with the options of front- and all-wheel drive, and manual and automatic gearboxes.

In addition, the brand says the new XC40 will be the first Volvo to employ a new three-cylinder engine.

Volvo promises that its new model will be “one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market”, with a full range of safety and driver assistance features (from City Safety to Pilot Assist) set to be on offer.

The Swedish brand also says the cabin serves up plenty of “functional storage space”, including in the doors and under the seats, along with a special space for phones (with inductive charging), a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.



Volvo Cars also announced details about its new “Care by Volvo” subscription service (rolling out to Europe first), which it says “makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a mobile phone”.

Having the use of vehicle, says Volvo, will thus be possible by paying “a monthly flat-fee subscription”, without any deposits, price negotiations or “local price differences”.

Volvo South Africa says the Care by Volvo business model, Volvo on Call smartphone app and related services are “under scrutiny for local introduction”.