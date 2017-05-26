Say hello to the sleek new BMW Concept 8 Series!

After the usual flood of leaked images, BMW has finally – officially – taken the wraps off the new BMW Concept 8 Series at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.

The design study previews a production model that the Munich-based automaker plans to release “in a similar form” in 2018. Described by the German brand as a “genuine dream car”, the production version of the Concept 8 Series will be part of what BMW bills as the “biggest model offensive” in its history.

“The BMW Concept 8 Series is our take on a full-blooded high-end driving machine,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice president BMW Group Design.

“It is a luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other. For me, it’s a slice of pure automotive fascination.”

The sleekly styled concept is finished in “Barcelona Grey Liquid”, a greyish-blue hue with highly iridescent pigments. The coupé runs on 21-inch light alloy wheels with a multi-spoke design and aero elements.

Up front, you’ll find a new interpretation of the Bavarian brand’s kidney grille, as well as slim twin laser headlamps and aggressive air intakes. Round back, the similarly slim taillamps extend far into the sides of the vehicle, taking the form of L-shaped blades and projecting out from the rear. Other highlights include the carbon-fibre diffuser in the lower section of the rear apron and the trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes.

“The design of the BMW Concept 8 Series provides a fresh interpretation of iconic BMW styling cues,” added Van Hooydonk.

“And it also showcases a new approach to the use of forms which is reflected particularly prominently in the car’s surfacing. A handful of crisp lines mark out clear surfaces, and the car’s volumes are powerfully sculpted. Together, these elements make a forceful statement and create a model brimming with character. In short, this is a driver’s car.”

Inside, you’ll find sports seats boasting carbon-fibre shells and wrapped in what BMW describes as “the finest leather”. The steering wheel features hand-polished aluminium spokes while the red-anodised shift paddles add yet more drama. The iDrive controller, meanwhile, is fashioned from Swarovski glass with a smoky quartz look.

“The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW,” said Harald Krüger, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG.

“The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupé will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupés in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class.”