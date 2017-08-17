Say hello to the sleek new BMW Z4 roadster concept

Thanks to images leaked to the folks over at Bimmerfile, we have an early look at the new BMW Z4 roadster concept, which will soon be officially unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

The show car previews a production model that is expected to arrive in 2018. Developed alongside the upcoming Toyota Supra, the new Z4 is expected to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SLC, Porsche 718 Boxster and Audi TT roadster.

The leaked images show a sleek, aggressively styled roadster – clearly taking some design cues from the 8 Series concept – complete with sweptback headlamps, wide tail-lights and 20-inch alloys. No word on what’s under the bonnet at this stage.

Inside, there are two configurable displays positioned at almost the same height and in close proximity to one another. Above the instrument cluster, there’s a head-up display that will feet the driver key driving information.

We should learn a little more about what will be called the BMW Concept Z4 once the covers officially come off in California.