Say hello to the Toyota Hilux off-roading ‘Beast’

Want your Toyota Hilux to both stand out from the crowd and gain yet more off-road ability? Well, the folks over at Delta4x4 reckon they have the answer.

The German all-terrain vehicle specialist says it has given the Hilux a more stable frame and a new rear axle that can handle even heavier loads. The result? A bakkie it calls the “Beast” (a moniker it has also applied to other pick-ups, including the Ranger).

The update is based around a lift kit that raises the Japanese bakkie’s body by some 100 mm, as well as a spring lift kit at the front axle and spacers at the rear spring assembly that together add a further 40 mm of height. A set of Bilstein shock absorbers is also part of the package.

Hefty wheel-arch extensions, meanwhile, have been added to create space for the monstrous 305/60 R 18 tyres (Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ rubber that is wrapped around 9×18 inch “KlassikB” alloys).

In terms of other visual updates, the Hilux Beast features a stainless steel bar at the front, and a styling bar over the loading area. An LED light-bar has also been added, courtesy of Japanese light specialists PIAA. No engine upgrades are mentioned.

How much? The complete upgrade comes at the price of €17 000, which translates to roughly R245 000 – over and above the price of your chosen Hilux, of course…