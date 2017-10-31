ScienceofSpeed debuts ‘Dream Project’ NSX at SEMA

Exterior design is inspired by the GT3 racing class.
October 31st 2017

The Honda NSX, sold in the United States under the Acura banner, is the Japanese manufacturer’s flagship performance car. And now the mid-engined plug-in hybrid has received a GT3-inspired makeover at the hands of ScienceofSpeed.

Unveiled at SEMA, this special NSX has been handed an exterior makeover that includes angry front strakes, carbon-fibre ducted rocker panels, a new rear wing and a larger rear diffuser. The styling is rounded off by 20-inch front and 21-inch rear five-spoke Advan GT forged alloy wheels.

Inside, you’ll find a set of Recaro Pole Position ABE racing seats, gaugeART multi-function OLED display and custom black leather, with blue contrast stitching.

Also included is a lowering kit and an iLIFT pneumatic suspension lift system to help the NSX negotiate speedbumps. Extra grip is provided by Pirelli Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

But ScienceofSpeed’s NSX makeover doesn’t end there. The NSX specialist has liberated a little extra power thanks to a liquid injection cooling system, high-performance downpipes and a lightweight stainless steel exhaust system. The result is 455 kW and 687 N.m of torque.

