ScienceofSpeed debuts ‘Dream Project’ NSX at SEMA

The Honda NSX, sold in the United States under the Acura banner, is the Japanese manufacturer’s flagship performance car. And now the mid-engined plug-in hybrid has received a GT3-inspired makeover at the hands of ScienceofSpeed.

Unveiled at SEMA, this special NSX has been handed an exterior makeover that includes angry front strakes, carbon-fibre ducted rocker panels, a new rear wing and a larger rear diffuser. The styling is rounded off by 20-inch front and 21-inch rear five-spoke Advan GT forged alloy wheels.

Inside, you’ll find a set of Recaro Pole Position ABE racing seats, gaugeART multi-function OLED display and custom black leather, with blue contrast stitching.

Also included is a lowering kit and an iLIFT pneumatic suspension lift system to help the NSX negotiate speedbumps. Extra grip is provided by Pirelli Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

But ScienceofSpeed’s NSX makeover doesn’t end there. The NSX specialist has liberated a little extra power thanks to a liquid injection cooling system, high-performance downpipes and a lightweight stainless steel exhaust system. The result is 455 kW and 687 N.m of torque.