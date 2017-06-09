Scoop! Pagani to be sold in South Africa…

Here’s a scoop for supercar fans – CAR magazine has learned that the Daytona Group has been appointed as the official South African importer and distributor for the ultra-exclusive Pagani marque.

Founded in 1992 by Argentinian Horacio Pagani, the company is based in San Cesario sul Penaro outside of Modena, Italy and produces limited-run models – first the Zonda and now the Huayra. Only 100 Huayra coupés were made (and sold) but Pagani recently launched a roadster version.

The Daytona Group will receive a limited allocation of roadsters, with the first cars arriving on local shores in early 2018.

“It’s a real honour for us to be given the opportunity to work with Pagani,” said Justin Divaris, Daytona Group’s CEO.

“With Pagani’s limited production run, demand has always exceeded supply and there’s only a very select group of automotive dealers that Pagani will work with. Our knowledge of the local market and and success we’ve had in representing Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Aston Martin in South Africa has cemented our reputation.”

The Huayra roadster employs a Mercedes-AMG M158 engine, with the twin-turbo 6,0-litre V12 tuned to deliver a whopping 562 kW and more than 1 000 N.m.