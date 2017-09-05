Seat reveals Golf R-powered Leon Cupra R

The new Leon Cupra R is not only is it the most powerful car Seat has ever produced, it’s also its most exclusive. Limited to just 799 units, and like the Cupra 290, the new Leon Cupra R will be powered by VW AG’s EA888 turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Despite sharing its engine with the Golf R (228 kW for the manual and 221 kW for the DSG), the Leon Cupra R will only be front-wheel driven. Adaptive suspension, readjusted camber all-around and some punchy Brembo brakes complete the package.

Aesthetically the special Cupra gains a unique copper colour scheme which can be paired with Midnight Black, Pyrenees Grey or the more expensive and exclusive Matte Grey paintwork. The front and rear spoilers are finished in carbon fibre.

Although there are no pictures of the interior it’s stated to have been given a carbonfibre and copper treatment with an Alcantara steering wheel and gear shifter.