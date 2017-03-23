See new, SA-bound Honda CR-V undergo crash test

The new Honda CR-V has earned a 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award from US road safety authority, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

As with the previous generation of the Japanese SUV, the 2017 CR-V registered what the IIHS described as “across-the-board good crashworthiness ratings”.

In the US, it is available with an optional front crash prevention system that scores a “superior rating”. When equipped with front crash prevention, the CR-V avoided collisions in the Institute’s 20 km/h and 40 km/h tests.

To earn the Top Safety Pick+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must have an available front crash prevention system with an advanced or superior rating and headlights that earn an acceptable or good rating.

We expect the new Honda CR-V to arrive in South Africa in the third quarter of 2017.

Watch the moderate overlap crash test below…