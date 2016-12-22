See VW Up! GTI, Tiguan Allspace, Arteon testing in SA

We’ve already reported on the upcoming Volkswagen Up! GTI, Tiguan Allspace and Arteon. But now the Wolfsburg brand has released footage of these three vehicles undergoing testing here in South Africa.

The production versions are set to make their respective debuts at various points through 2017.

VW, like many international automakers, routinely performs hot weather endurance testing near Upington in the Northern Cape. And that’s where this footage was filmed.

So, what are we looking at here? Well, the Up! GTI employs a tuned version of the brand’s 1,0-litre three-cylinder TSI mill, in this application worth somewhere in the region of 85 kW, allowing the 880 kg tyke to hit 100 km/h from standstill in around 8,8 seconds (with a manual transmission fitted).

The Tiguan Allspace, meanwhile, is essentially a stretched version (by 110 mm) of the manufacturer’s popular Tiguan, complete with the option of seven (as opposed to the standard model’s five) seats.

And the Arteon? Well, this four-door model will replace the CC and slot in above the Passat range.

Interestingly, Volkswagen SA tells us that the Up! GTI and Allspace are currently not being considered for local introduction, while the Arteon is…

Watch the footage below to see these three new models in action.