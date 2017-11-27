Sharp new Nissan Micra (finally!) confirmed for SA

Ever since the fifth-generation Nissan Micra was officially revealed at the Paris Motor Show way back in September 2016, South Africans have been wondering when the new B-segment hatch would hit local shores.

And now, finally, Nissan SA has confirmed that the new Micra is scheduled to launch locally in “early 2018”. CARmag.co.za understands that the new model will hit the market either late in the first quarter of next year or early in the second quarter.

Of course, the local arm of the Japanese automaker recently launched a reinvigorated version of its fourth-gen hatchback, which it calls the Micra Active. And, interestingly, this budget derivative – which competes with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo – will soldier on even after the new (lower, longer and wider) Micra arrives.

Overseas, the latest Micra can be specified with one of three engines: a 52 kW 1,0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit; a 66 kW 0,9-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol mill (yes, the same unit used in the Clio, courtesy of the Renault-Nissan alliance); and a 66 kW 1,5-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel powerplant. All come paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Local specifications and engine options have yet to be confirmed.