Shelby goes all out with new Ford F-150 Raptor Baja

Meet the latest version of the Shelby F-150 Raptor Baja, which is based on the popular Ford pickup truck but gains added grunt and additional off-roading abilities. In short, it’s a bakkie for buyers in the United States who feel that the standard model just isn’t extreme enough.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find the Raptor’s twin-turbo 3,5-litre V6, but pushed to 391 kW and 827 N.m (up 55 kW and 135 N.m, respectively). This extra oomph is delivered to the wheels through Ford’s 10-speed torque converter, which interestingly has been left standard.

Shelby hasn’t provided any performance figures, but the brutal bakkie is sure to be a bit quicker to 100 km/h than the standard Raptor (which does it in a claimed 5,0 seconds).

The Shelby F-150 Raptor Baja also gains a suspension upgrade courtesy of Fox Racing, comprising a new two-stage shock system, along with 18-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich KM2 tyres.

Of course, the exterior and interior have both been thoroughly reworked. To assist the custom cold-air performance intake system, the standard bonnet has been swapped for one featuring a ram air intake. Custom bumpers (complete with a chase rack and LED lighting up front) round off the aggressive exterior theme.

Inside, the F-150 Raptor Baja features custom leather seats, special floor mats and some Shelby branding, as well as a numbered plaque.

“The Shelby Raptor is harder edged, with more grunt and handling capability. We added adjustable shocks so the driver can even tailor their ride. This truck was designed and tested for those who seek maximum adventure both on and off the road,” said Shelby Amemican president, Gary Patterson.

How much will it cost? Well, in the United States, the entire package (including the base vehicle) will cost you $117 460 (around R1 540 900)…