Show AND go? Hyundai reveals tuned Elantra Sport

Hyundai and Blood Type Racing have teamed up to customise an Elantra Sport for SEMA 2017. The front-wheel-drive performance sedan, which impressed us when we tested it in standard guise in our September 2017 issue, has been kitted out with extensive aerodynamic and mechanical upgrades.

According to Hyundai, the BTR Edition Elantra Sport concept is “all show” and “all go” thanks to an array of modifications. These include a Torcon CAI intake, a Pierce Motorsports exhaust system, custom ECU tuning by BTR and a water/methanol injection system by Devil’s Own (take that, BMW M4 GTS and DTM).

Unfortunately, the final power output from the 1,6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has not yet been disclosed.

In addition, this special Elantra Sport has been fitted with Toyo T1 Sport tyres (wrapped around SSR GTX01 19-inch alloys), a HSD coilover suspension, Pierce Motorsports sway bars, strut tower brace and chassis brace, and a Fella Big Brake kit.

As for the visuals, BTR has fitted Diode Dynamics custom headlamps, an Aerotek custom front, side and rear track-ready lip kit and an APR GTC-200 GT rear wing. The bright Glasurit Arancio Borealis paint used to finish the body, meanwhile, was supplied by BASF.

Inside, Hyundai says you’ll find a SoCalGarageWorks carbon-fibre steering wheel and diamond-stitched floor mats. To make this a handy track-day car, BTR has also thrown in a custom Trunk Track tool set and custom full-size spare tyre.