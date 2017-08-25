Side by side: New Volkswagen T-Roc vs. Audi Q2

By now, you would have read about the fresh-faced Volkswagen T-Roc, a new crossover set to be positioned below the Tiguan in the Wolfsburg automaker’s growing SUV line-up.

The studious among you will no doubt have picked up on the fact that the new T-Roc rides on the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous, modular MQB platform, and in fact shares plenty under its shiny new skin with the Audi Q2 (including engine options, which you can read about here).

So, just how similar are the two German crossovers? Well, we decided to put the two side by side – in digital form, that is – to see how they differ. Look at the images below and let us know which you prefer in terms of styling.

Regardless of your preference, the resemblance is clear, chiefly thanks to similar dimensions, although each model does have its own interesting design features. The T-Roc, for instance, features separate housings up front for its indicators, daytime running lights and cornering lights, lending it a distinctive lighting signature, while the Q2 goes for a more traditional all-on-one headlamp arrangement.



But it’s interesting to note that the T-Roc is actually a mite larger than its slightly posher cousin, with the former measuring 4 234 mm long and the latter some 43 mm shorter. It’s a similar story when it comes to width and height, with the little VW coming in at 1 819 mm wide (sans side-mirrors) and 1 573 mm high, and the Audi some 25 mm and 65 mm behind on each respective count.



In terms of wheelbase length, the T-Roc has a distance of 2 603 mm between its front and rear axles, while Audi’s smallest Q vehicle is a mere two millimetres shy of that figure.



VW says the T-Roc boasts the largest luggage capacity in its segment, with a whopping 445 litres of boot space and some 1 290 litres of utility room once the rear bench has been folded down. Audi, on the other hand, claims luggage space of 405 litres and utility space of 1 050 litres. Check out how the two facias (each of which offers an optional digital instrument cluster) compare below…



Dimensions:

Volkswagen T-Roc

Length: 4 234 mm

Wheelbase: 2 603 mm

Width: 1 819 mm (without side-mirrors)

Height: 1 573 mm

Audi Q2

Length: 4191 mm

Wheelbase: 2 601 mm

Width: 1794 mm (without side-mirrors)

Height: 1508 mm