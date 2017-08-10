Singer and Williams to develop a new 911 engine

Singer Vehicle Design, the company responsible for the highly desirable Porsche 911 restomods, has announced a partnership with F1 stalwarts Williams to develop a new engine for three special customer cars.

The new naturally-aspirated and air-cooled 4,0-litre, flat-six configuration will rev all the way to 9 000 r/min and feature four valves per cylinder with four overhead camshafts and a power output of 373 kW.

The engine will also feature titanium conrods, aluminium throttle bodies with carbon fiber trumpets, upper and lower fuel injectors, a carbon fibre air-box with an active multi-stage resonator chamber (which aims to optimise the mid-range torque), an Inconel and titanium exhaust system, a CFD optimised and enlarged engine cooling fan and ram air induction system with pressure recovery in intake plenums.

Materials such as magnesium, carbon fibre and titanium will be used to keep overall mass as low as possible.

“Singer is delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering and Hans Mezger to offer our clients a “next level” of restoration and modification services for their Porsche 911s,” Rob Dickinson, Founder of Singer Vehicle Design, commented with regards to the new project.

Dickinson also stated that more news regarding the partnership with Williams and a stand-alone selection of restoration and modification services will follow.