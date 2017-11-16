Singer’s latest 911 sports a 372 kW engine by Williams

A few months ago, we revealed that Singer and Williams would be working together to create a special flat-six engine for future 911-based restomods. That collaboration has finally borne fruit and the results are rather impressive.

This variation of the Singer 911 is again based on the 964. But the most important inclusion here is obviously that 4,0-litre, flat-six, quad-cam, air-cooled Williams engine, which produces 372 kW.

The custom 911 furthermore benefits from a number of lightweight components made from materials like magnesium, titanium and carbon-fibre, bringing the overall mass down to a mere 990 kg.

Williams also had a hand in developing the aerodynamics, with wider arches, a new front splitter, a duck-tail spoiler and a rear diffuser included. Michelin, Brembo, Hewland, BBS and EXE-TC also supplied choice parts.

The interior gets an extensive rework, too. Plenty of materials have been stripped out of the cabin, leaving various metal and carbon-fibre surfaces exposed. The bucket seats boast carbon-fibre elements and are upholstered in premium leather. Tubs for the rear passengers have been retained, but don’t look very comfortable with that rear strut brace in the way.

The cost of the Singer-Williams 911 is a complete mystery at this point, but we do know that just 75 units will be built.