Sleek Mazda Kai concept previews next-gen Mazda3

Mazda has taken the wraps off its new Kai concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, with the newcomer likely previewing the next-generation Mazda3 hatchback.

Billed as a “compact hatchback that heralds a new generation of inspired vehicles”, the Kai concept employs the Japanese brand’s new Skyactiv-X engine, which is set to become the world’s first commercial petrol mill to use compression ignition. No word yet on this unit’s vital statistics.

Mazda says the five-door concept is furthermore underpinned by the latest Skyactiv platform and features what the automaker describes as a “more mature expression” of the Kodo design language.

The Fuchu-based manufacturer says the new concept “embodies the technology, engineering and styling concepts that will define the coming generation of Mazdas”, claiming that refinements in “all areas of dynamic performance” have produced a “considerably quieter, more comfortable ride and enhanced performance”.

Mazda also unveiled its Vision Coupé concept (pictured below) at the show, essentially adding a pair of doors to the RX-Vision concept of 2015.