Sneak preview of McLaren’s new active wing…

McLaren Automotive has released a teaser image of its upcoming new sportscar’s active rear wing.

According to the British automaker, the second-generation Super Series model will boast double the downforce of the 650S, with the new rear wing playing a central role.

Furthermore, the wing will act as an airbrake when needed, helping to optimise grip and stability under hard braking. McLaren says the wing can deploy to its most extreme angle in less than 0,5 seconds.

The automaker says cooling efficiency has also been improved – by as much as 15% – through a unique new interpretation of McLaren’s trademark dihedral door.

This is achieved through the use of two separate air ducts integrated within the door structure. Much like the diffuser technology seen in the P1, one duct directs airflow towards the engine’s radiators, while the other draws air out of the top of the front wheel arch to improve downforce.

The manufacturer’s executive director for product development, Mark Vinnels, stated that the new car “will be as aerodynamically impressive as it is visually beautiful”.

The new model’s name has yet to be confirmed, but McLaren says it will be fully unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, where more details will be made available.