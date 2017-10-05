Sorry, Bugatti: Koenigsegg wins 0-400-0 km/h race…

Last month, Bugatti hit the headlines by setting a new speed record, blasting its Chiron from zero to 400 km/h and back to zero in just 41,96 seconds. But the folks over at Koenigsegg have already stolen the Volkswagen Group brand’s thunder…

Yes, the Swedish manufacturer says its Koenigsegg Agera RS has accelerated from zero to 400 km/h and back to zero in a mere 36,44 seconds.

The man behind the wheel for the record-breaking run at Vandel Airfield in Denmark? Koenigsegg factory driver, Niklas Lilja.

Koenigsegg says the Agera RS took 26,88 seconds to accelerate to 400 km/h over a distance of 1 958 metres. Deceleration took 9,56 seconds over 483 metres, with the total distance used for 0-400-0 km/h set at 2 441 metres.

But the automaker says those times are for the 0-400-0 km/h section of the run, adding that the “entire run” saw a speed of 403 km/h attained before deceleration began. The entire run from 0-403-0 km/h took 37,28 seconds over a distance of 2 535 metres.

Koenigsegg says the Agera RS used for the record is destined for delivery in the United States, featuring the “1MW engine upgrade”, providing 1 000 kW and 1 371 N.m from its twin-turbo 5,0-litre V8. The car in question is also equipped with Koenigsegg’s optional and removable rollcage.

Watch the record run below…