Sorry, folks … 2017 to kick off with fuel price hikes

Looking forward to 2017? Well, your wallet probably isn’t. Yes, we’re afraid that the Automobile Association says surging international petroleum prices are likely to “hit South Africans hard at the pumps” at the beginning of the new year.

The AA was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“Saudi Arabia has indicated that its crude oil production cuts may go beyond those proposed in November,” the AA said.

“There are also signals that non-OPEC members may voluntarily decrease production, which has the potential to further bolster international petroleum prices.”

The first fortnight of December showed a strong appreciation in oil prices, while the rand remained volatile against the dollar. Based on the current data, the AA says indicative increases in fuel prices at the end of December will be around 27 cents a litre for petrol, 21 cents for diesel and 28 cents for illuminating paraffin.

The AA furthermore warned that the impact of production cuts was by no means factored into current oil prices.

“If the oil-producing countries adhere to the proposed production cuts, oil prices are likely to strengthen until demand and production move back into equilibrium,” the AA said.

“Even a stronger rand could be overpowered by a sharp climb in the oil price, potentially meaning a succession of fuel price hikes which could impact the economy strongly over the next few months.”

The AA went on to advise private motorists to “review their energy use and commuting patterns, and consider alternatives to single-occupant vehicle use, such as car-pooling”.

The motoring body also added that a rising fuel price was an incentive for corporate delivery fleets to re-assess vehicle selection and routing schedules to maximise fuel-efficiency.

“Mitigation will be the key strategy against prolonged fuel price rises,” the Association concluded.