Sorry, Mazda fans: MPS return is ‘pie-in-the-sky stuff’

Mazda fans the world over have long been begging for the re-introduction of the Japanese automaker’s MPS performance sub-brand, but an official in Australia says it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.

Aussie website motoring.com.au asked Mazda Australia’s public relations specialist, Tony Mee, whether the MPS badge was likely to make a return.

“I think that’s pie-in-the-sky stuff. There has been no talk within the Mazda walls about the re-introduction of MPS,” Mee revealed to the publication.

The last Mazda3 MPS made 190 kW and 380 N.m from its 2,3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and served as a worthy rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf 6 GTI.

“The thing with the MPS is, because of its power and torque, everyone loves it. Everyone that owned one loved it. There’s a lot of people who’d love to see the return of that particular car, but there are no plans to re-introduce that to the Australian market,” Mee said.

He explained that the brand was instead focusing on its basic passenger car and SUV range.

“Mazda as a brand is very focused on the current range of passenger cars and SUVs. We tailor those cars to a large share of the market and they’re very popular.

“To move the thinking and also the resources across to an MPS is probably seen as a waste of resources almost within Mazda. The focus will be maintained on the current range of SUVs and cars,” he emphasised.