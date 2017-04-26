Sorry, SA: BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition is sold out

In October last year, BMW revealed the M4 DTM Champion Edition, which borrows the water injection technology from the M4 GTS to achieve lofty peak outputs of 368 kW and 600 N.m. And now this limited edition model has become available in South Africa. Well, sort of.

You see, BMW SA has secured 15 of the 200 units that will be built, with local pricing coming in at a cool R2,3-million (yes, that’s even more than the M4 GTS cost last year). But all units set aside for South Africa have already been sold and are currently being delivered to customers. Sorry, folks.

The special edition high-performance coupé was created in honour of BMW Motorsport Works Driver Marco Wittmann, who secured the DTM driver’s title in 2016.

Compared to the standard M4, the DTM Champion Edition model boasts an added 51 kW and 50 N.m. The result is a claimed sprint time 0 to 100 km/h of just 3,8 seconds and a limited top speed of 305 km/h.

The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition is exclusively available in Alpine White, with the Munich automaker saying the “design and shaping of the additional foiling is reminiscent of the look of DTM racing cars”.

Various aerodynamics components are furthermore finished in naked carbon-fibre, including the front splitter, the aero flicks in front of the front wheel arches, the side-mirror caps, side-skirt attachments, rear diffuser and that hefty rear wing. The end silencer of the double-flow sports exhaust system also features two pairs of tailpipes is fashioned from lightweight titanium.

Inside, you’ll find M Carbon bucket seats and swathes of Alcantara. Behind the front bucket seats, a white rollover bar replaces the rear bench. Sorry, no place for the kids in this one.

The light alloys are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-performance tyres (265/35 R19 at the front and 285/30 R20 at the rear), which BMW says were designed specifically for use on the racetrack. M carbon-ceramic brakes and individually adjustable three-way coilover suspension are also included.