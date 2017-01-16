Sorry, Toyota fans: hot Yaris isn’t coming to SA…

Last week, Toyota took the wraps off its upcoming Yaris hot hatch, revealing that its turbocharged heart would make in excess of 155 kW. But it turns out the as-yet-unnamed high-performance hatchback will not be coming to South Africa.

A member of Toyota South Africa Motors’ communications team confirmed to CARmag.co.za that the hot Yaris is “not on the cards” for SA.

The reason? Well, it seems the Japanese automaker’s local arm will simply not be able to bring in the three-door hatchback at a competitive enough price.

The new model will make its official debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, where it will usher in an update for the entire Yaris range.

And this revised line-up is expected to arrive in South Africa by June 2017 – sadly sans the performance flagship.