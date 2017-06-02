South African car buyers warned to ‘spend wisely’…

WesBank says the effects of South Africa’s economy being downgraded to junk status continue to be felt in the new vehicle sales industry, warning consumers to “spend wisely”.

According to Naamsa, new vehicle sales for May 2017 saw a year-on-year decline of 2,6%, pushing year-to-date sales down 1,7%.

“WesBank forecasted marginal growth for 2017, which was made with expectation of a stable economic environment,” said Rudolf Mahoney, head of brand and communications for WesBank.

“However, political and economic uncertainty have affected this outlook, as well as consumer buying behaviour.”

Mahoney went on to warn South Africans to “hedge your risks”.

“A lot of uncertainty exists as a result of recent economic developments, making it difficult to accurately predict the outlook for the motor industry for the remainder of the year. For consumers in the market the picture is a lot clearer, though: spend wisely and try to hedge your risks,” he said.

“May had a favourable calendar for sales, with four more working days than April and one more working day than the same period last year. Yet despite this, overall sales declined. We can only attribute this to uncertainty among buyers.”

Two indicators of this uncertainty among consumers can be seen in WesBank’s data. In May, there were year-on-year increases for average deal duration in both the new and used market. Statistics showed that consumers were hesitant to replace their vehicles, with the replacement cycle extending by 9% compared to May last year.

Those who did return to the market chose to manage risk by opting for fixed interest rates, to avoid potential future rate hikes. Data from WesBank shows a 19% increase in demand for fixed interest since South Africa’s economy was downgraded to junk status.

Affordability and value-for-money also continue to factor into purchase decisions. Demand for balloon payments has risen 13%, year-on-year, showing that consumers are seeking ways to lower monthly instalments. The demand for used vehicles continued unabated, with the used-to-new ratio reaching 2,37-to-1 in the past month.