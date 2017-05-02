The sales figures for the fourth month of 2017 are in and once again show that the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie is an exceedingly close one. Closer than ever, it seems.

In April 2017, aggregate new vehicle sales fell to 34 956 units, a decrease of 13,4% year-on-year, according to Naamsa. The light commercial segment, meanwhile, fell 13,3% to 12 217. And, as usual, we’ve taken a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of April 2017.

So, exactly what happened in April? Well, the Ford Ranger managed to dethrone the Toyota Hilux, edging the Japanese bakkie by a mere five units.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, held steady in third, with the Isuzu KB likewise hanging on to fourth. The Chevrolet Utility moved up one to fifth, pushing the Nissan NP300 down to sixth.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up climbed one place to seventh, with the recently facelifted Volkswagen Amarok range (which now boasts a V6 option) jumping one spot to eighth. The new Nissan Navara, meanwhile, fell two to ninth, while the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up again rounded out the table.

That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Bolero (54), Mitsubishi Triton (34), Mazda BT-50 (19) or Fiat Fullback (32) in April.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at March’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of April 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 1 982

2. Toyota Hilux – 1 977

3. Nissan NP200 – 1 191

4. Isuzu KB – 1 049

5. Chevrolet Utility – 764

6. Nissan NP300 – 740

7. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 204

8. Volkswagen Amarok – 169

9. Nissan Navara – 156

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 59

