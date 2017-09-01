The sales figures for the eighth month of 2017 are in and the gap between the two vehicles fighting for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie is widening.

According to Naamsa, August 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 49 222 units increased by 6,7% year-on-year. At 14 834 units, meanwhile, the light commercial segment reflected a substantial gain of 10,8% compared to last year.

So, exactly what happened in August?

Well, the Toyota Hilux enjoyed its second consecutive month at the very top of the pile, beating the Ford Ranger by a considerable 826 units in August. Year-to-date, that puts the Hilux some 1 439 units ahead of the Ford.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, retained third place, while the Isuzu KB climbed one to fourth. That saw the Nissan NP300 fall one spot to fifth. As Chevrolet winds down its local operations, sales of the Utility fell, but not enough to see it lose sixth place.

The Volkswagen Amarok, meanwhile, retained seventh, while the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up and the Nissan Navara likewise held steady in eighth and ninth, respectively. The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up returned to snaffle the final spot on the table, forcing its Bolero (73) sibling out of the picture.

That means there’s again no room for the Mazda BT-50 (53), Mitsubishi Triton (25) or Fiat Fullback (19) in August.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at July’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of August 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux – 3 392

2. Ford Ranger – 2 566

3. Nissan NP200 – 1 565

4. Isuzu KB – 1 372

5. Nissan NP300 – 1 145

6. Chevrolet Utility – 677

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 358

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 210

9. Nissan Navara – 175

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 89

Also read: