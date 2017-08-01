South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of July 2017

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Toyota Hilux vs. Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux are still trading blows on the sales front.
August 1st 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

The sales figures for the seventh month of 2017 are in … and there has been an interesting turn in the battle for South Africa’s best-selling bakkie.

According to Naamsa, July 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 46 719 units increased by 1 849 units or 4.1% from the 44 870 vehicles sold in July last year. At 13 774, meanwhile, the commercial segment reflected a modest improvement of 1,7% year-on-year.

So, exactly what happened in July? Well, the Toyota Hilux regained first place, beating the Ford Ranger by a whopping 800 units last month. That also means the Japanese bakkie moves into the lead in terms of sales in SA year-to-date, some 613 units ahead of the Ford.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, climbed two places to third, with the Nissan NP300 holding steady in fourth. The Isuzu KB thus dropped two places to fifth.

The Chevrolet Utility – which will disappear from the scene when the brand leaves the country at the end of 2017 – stayed in sixth, while the Volkswagen Amarok retained seventh, the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up eighth and the Nissan Navara ninth. The Mahindra Bolero again claimed the final spot on the table.

That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up (89), Mazda BT-50 (33), Mitsubishi Triton (24) or Fiat Fullback (22) in July.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at June’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of July 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux – 3 100
2. Ford Ranger – 2 300
3. Nissan NP200 – 1 376
4. Nissan NP300 – 1 251
5. Isuzu KB – 1 209
6. Chevrolet Utility – 780
7. Volkswagen Amarok – 355
8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 228
9. Nissan Navara – 122
10. Mahindra Scorpio Bolero – 91

Also read:

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / / / / /

  • JAMES BOND

    so when the ranger discounts ranout like truck month the ranger sales got hammered

  • JAMES BOND

    the ranger only sell well on discounts up to R80 000 per bakkie

  • JAMES BOND

    if nissan np 200 get all chevy utility sales np 200 can sell 2000 units every month

    • Frodo

      There is a massive gap opening in the market for a manufacturer willing to get into the small pickup segment. Nissan is on the verge of grabbing the monopoly here.

  • nigel

    January – July 2017 accumulated sales:-

    Toyota HiLux – 19 927 (+ 613 units)
    Ford Ranger – 19 314

    Well done Toyota.