The sales figures for the seventh month of 2017 are in … and there has been an interesting turn in the battle for South Africa’s best-selling bakkie.

According to Naamsa, July 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 46 719 units increased by 1 849 units or 4.1% from the 44 870 vehicles sold in July last year. At 13 774, meanwhile, the commercial segment reflected a modest improvement of 1,7% year-on-year.

So, exactly what happened in July? Well, the Toyota Hilux regained first place, beating the Ford Ranger by a whopping 800 units last month. That also means the Japanese bakkie moves into the lead in terms of sales in SA year-to-date, some 613 units ahead of the Ford.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, climbed two places to third, with the Nissan NP300 holding steady in fourth. The Isuzu KB thus dropped two places to fifth.

The Chevrolet Utility – which will disappear from the scene when the brand leaves the country at the end of 2017 – stayed in sixth, while the Volkswagen Amarok retained seventh, the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up eighth and the Nissan Navara ninth. The Mahindra Bolero again claimed the final spot on the table.

That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up (89), Mazda BT-50 (33), Mitsubishi Triton (24) or Fiat Fullback (22) in July.

See the top ten list below

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of July 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux – 3 100

2. Ford Ranger – 2 300

3. Nissan NP200 – 1 376

4. Nissan NP300 – 1 251

5. Isuzu KB – 1 209

6. Chevrolet Utility – 780

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 355

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 228

9. Nissan Navara – 122

10. Mahindra Scorpio Bolero – 91

