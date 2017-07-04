The sales figures for the sixth month of 2017 are in … and the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie is still as close as two coats of paint.

In June 2017, aggregate new vehicle sales grew slightly to 45 369 units, an increase of 0,9% year-on-year, according to Naamsa. The light commercial segment, meanwhile, came in at 14 278 units, an improvement of 8,0%. And, as usual, we’ve taken a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of June 2017 (also, be sure to check out the best-selling passenger cars).

So, exactly what happened in June? Well, the Ford Ranger placed ahead of the Toyota Hilux for the third consecutive month, beating the Japanese bakkie by 172 units. Year-to-date, this puts the Ranger 187 units up on the Hilux.

The Isuzu KB, meanwhile, retained third place, while the Nissan NP300 almost doubled its sales figures month-on-month to climb from sixth to fourth. The Nissan NP200 held steady in fifth.

The Chevrolet Utility – which will disappear from the scene when the brand leaves the country at the end of 2017 – fell two places to sixth, while the Volkswagen Amarok stayed in seventh, the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up in eighth and the Nissan Navara in ninth. The Mahindra Bolero returned to the table to claim the final spot.

That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up (59), Mitsubishi Triton (40), Mazda BT-50 (33) or Fiat Fullback (10) in June.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at May’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of June 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 3 333

2. Toyota Hilux – 3 161

3. Isuzu KB – 1 178

4. Nissan NP300 – 1 130

5. Nissan NP200 – 1 067

6. Chevrolet Utility – 919

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 220

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 180

9. Nissan Navara – 137

10. Mahindra Scorpio Bolero – 70

