The sales figures for the third month of 2017 are in and once again show that the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie is an exceedingly close one.

In March 2017, aggregate new vehicle sales reached 48 534 units, an increase of 2,1% year-on-year, according to Naamsa (check out the 10 best-selling passenger cars, too). The light commercial segment, meanwhile, grew 1,1% to 14 882. And, as usual, we’ve taken a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of March 2017.

So, what happened last month? Well, the Toyota Hilux retained top spot, edging the second-placed Ranger by just 213 units.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, climbed one place to third, with the Isuzu KB likewise moving up one to fourth. That left the Nissan NP300 dropping two spots to fifth, despite another impressive showing (1 118 units) in March.

The Chevrolet Utility held onto sixth place, while the new Nissan Navara made an appearance in seventh, with 304 units registered (which isn’t a bad effort, considering it was launched mid-month in three double-cab variants only).

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up thus fell one place to eighth, with the Volkswagen Amarok again taking ninth ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up. That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Bolero (84), Mitsubishi Triton (48), Mazda BT-50 (35) or Fiat Fullback (19) in March.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of March 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux – 3 447

2. Ford Ranger – 3 234

3. Nissan NP200 – 1 294

4. Isuzu KB – 1 156

5. Nissan NP300 – 1 118

6. Chevrolet Utility – 840

7. Nissan Navara – 304

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 243

9. Volkswagen Amarok – 111

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 107

