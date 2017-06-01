The sales figures for the fifth month of 2017 are in … and the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie is as close as ever.

In May 2017, aggregate new vehicle sales fell to 41 783 units, a decrease of 2,6% year-on-year, according to Naamsa. The light commercial segment, meanwhile, came in at 13 410 units, a decrease of 1,5%. And, as usual, we’ve taken a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of May 2017.

So, exactly what happened in May? Well, the Ford Ranger kept its nose ahead of the Toyota Hilux for the second month on the trot, beating the Japanese bakkie by 117 units.

The Isuzu KB, meanwhile, moved up one place to third, with the Chevrolet Utility – which will disappear from the scene when the brand leaves the country at the end of 2017 – climbing two spots to fourth. The Nissan NP200 thus dropped two to fifth, with the Nissan NP300 holding steady in sixth.

The refreshed Volkswagen Amarok range (which now boasts a V6 option) climbed one place to seventh, forcing the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up down to eighth. The Nissan Navara and Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up, meanwhile, again rounded out the table.

That means there’s no room for the Mahindra Bolero (69), Mitsubishi Triton (28), Mazda BT-50 (25) or Fiat Fullback (26) in May.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at April’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of May 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 2 875

2. Toyota Hilux – 2 758

3. Isuzu KB – 1 221

4. Chevrolet Utility – 1 159

5. Nissan NP200 – 1 140

6. Nissan NP300 – 688

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 339

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 203

9. Nissan Navara – 110

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 83

