South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of Nov 2017

The sales figures for the eleventh month of 2017 are in and the gap between the two vehicles fighting for the title of South Africaâ€™s best-selling bakkie has grown a little more.

According to Naamsa, November 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 49 754 units increased by 7,2% year-on-year. At 14 587 units, meanwhile, the light commercial segment reflected a fall of 7,4% compared to the same month in 2016.

So, exactly what happened in November 2017?

Well, after missing out to the Ford Ranger in October, the Toyota Hilux (which recently benefited from a range revision) grabbed back top spot, forcing its perennial foe back into second. The Japanese bakkie beat the Ranger by 185 units in November, stretching its year-to-date lead to a virtually unassailable 2 911 units.

The Isuzu KB, meanwhile, held steady in third, while the Nissan NP300 climbed one to fourth. This saw the Nissan NP200 drop a place to fifth, with the Volkswagen Amarok (set to be offered locally in manual V6 form, complete with low-range, next year) moving up to sixth as sales of the half-tonne Chevrolet Utility (the brand leaves South Africa at the end of 2017) tumbled yet again.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up, Mahindra (Scorpio) Pik-Up and Nissan Navara all held their places to close out the table. That means thereâ€™s again no room for the Mazda BT-50 (70), Mahindra Bolero (62), Mitsubishi Triton (50) or Fiat Fullback (29) in November.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at Octoberâ€™s figures here.

South Africaâ€™s 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux â€“ 3 243

2. Ford Ranger â€“ 3 058

3. Isuzu KB â€“ 1 499

4. Nissan NP300 â€“ 1 465

5. Nissan NP200 â€“ 976

6. Volkswagen Amarok â€“ 254

7. Chevrolet Utility â€“ 198

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up â€“ 168

9. Mahindra Pik-Up â€“ 138

10. Nissan Navara â€“ 117

