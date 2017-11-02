South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of Oct 2017

The sales figures for the tenth month of 2017 are in and the gap between the two vehicles fighting for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie has been reduced, if only a little.

According to Naamsa, October 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 51 037 units increased by 4,6% year-on-year. At 13 376 units, meanwhile, the light commercial segment reflected a fall of 1,7% compared to the same month in 2016.

So, exactly what happened in October 2017?

Well, the Ford Ranger grabbed back first place, beating the Toyota Hilux by 371 units in October to force the Japanese bakkie – which has just benefitted from an expanded line-up and a handful of specification updates – into second place for the month. Year-to-date, however, the Hilux is still a virtually unassailable 2 726 units ahead of the Ranger.

The Isuzu KB, meanwhile, climbed one place to third, pushing the Nissan NP200 down one to fourth. The Nissan NP300 held steady in fifth, while sales of the Chevrolet Utility – as the brand prepares to leave South Africa at the end of 2017 – fell yet again, but not quite enough to see the half-tonner slip from sixth place.

The Volkswagen Amarok returned to seventh place, swapping spots with the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up, which thus fell to eighth. Likely boosted by its recent update, the Mahindra (Scorpio) Pik-Up climbed one to snaffle ninth, relegating the Nissan Navara to the final spot on the table.

That means there’s again no room for the Mazda BT-50 (57), Mahindra Bolero (49), Mitsubishi Triton (24) or Fiat Fullback (9) in October.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of October 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 2 855

2. Toyota Hilux – 2 484

3. Isuzu KB – 1 399

4. Nissan NP200 – 1 348

5. Nissan NP300 – 855

6. Chevrolet Utility – 346

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 256

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 218

9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 169

10. Nissan Navara – 144

