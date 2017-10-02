South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of Sept 2017

The sales figures for the ninth month of 2017 are in and the gap between the two vehicles fighting for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie has widened even further.

According to Naamsa, September 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 50 675 units increased by 7,0% year-on-year. At 14 523 units, meanwhile, the light commercial segment reflected a considerable gain of 11,7% compared to the same month in 2016.

So, exactly what happened in September 2017?

Well, the Toyota Hilux retained its place at the top of the pile, ousting the Ford Ranger by a whopping 1 658 units in September. Year-to-date, that puts the Hilux some 3 097 units ahead of the Ranger.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile,Â held on toÂ third place, with the Isuzu KB again securing fourth. The Nissan NP300 held steady in fifth, while sales of the Chevrolet Utility â€“ as the brand prepares to leave South Africa â€“ fell once again, but not enough to see it lose sixth place.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up enjoyed a strong month, climbing one place to seventh and pushing the Volkswagen Amarok down to eighth. The Nissan NavaraÂ stayed in ninth, while the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up again grabbed the final spot on the table.

That means thereâ€™s again no room for the Mahindra Bolero (60), Mazda BT-50 (41), Mitsubishi Triton (13) or Fiat Fullback (13) in September.

South Africaâ€™s 10 best-selling bakkies of September 2017:

1. Toyota Hilux â€“ 3 995

2. Ford Ranger â€“ 2 337

3. Nissan NP200 â€“ 1 638

4. Isuzu KB â€“ 1 440

5. Nissan NP300 â€“ 947

6. Chevrolet Utility â€“ 412

7. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up â€“ 300

8. Volkswagen Amarok â€“ 224

9. Nissan Navara â€“ 159

10. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up â€“ 73

