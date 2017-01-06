South Korean VW Exec to serve 18 months in prison.

A somewhat unidentified Volkswagen executive of the South Korean market has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison after fabricating reports regarding emissions and NVH tests in order to certify products for the local market.

The executive, identified only by his surname; Yun, was also found guilty of breaking the country’s Clean Air Conservation Act. This comes after 80 affected VW, Audi and Bentley models were banned from the country’s market followed by a 17,8 billion won (R203 million) fine.

the Seoul Central District Court declared that “Volkswagen has by itself undermined its credibility as a global brand as a result of this crime which has caused grave social and economic damages.”



Criminal complaints have also been filed against the likes of Johannes Thammer; managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea, for issues relating to false advertising.

Audi Volkswagen Korea has responded to the sentencing by stating that it has “… fully cooperated with the PO (Prosecutor’s Office) and will participate in good faith in the upcoming court proceedings.”

The case is still being investigated by local prosecutors.

Source: Reuters