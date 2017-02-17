One-off Lotus Evora Sport honours Bond’s Esprit

The Lotus Esprit S1 became something of an icon after it featured in James Bond’s The Spy Who Loved Me some 40 years ago, partly thanks to its submarine abilities. To honour this particular car, Lotus has put together a special one-off of the Evora Sport 410.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been kitted out to go underwater, but it does have the black-and-white design scheme found on the famous Esprit. Colour-coded bumpers, a carbon-fibre tailgate and badging on the B-pillar are also included.

The interior also gains a few cues from the Esprit, and features tartan door cards, carbon-fibre sports seats and an Alcantara dashboard with contrasting red stitching.

As with the standard Evora Sport 410, this one-off model is powered by a supercharged 3,5-litre V6, good for 305 kW and 420 N.m of torque. It was put together by Lotus’s in-house personalisation team and will be used as an example of what the company can do for customers.

As far as one-offs go, as cool as this may seem, it certainly isn’t the most extreme, particularly when you consider that it doesn’t boast any spy-inspired gizmos. Rinspeed, for instance, created a Bond-inspired submarine Lotus called the sQuba back in 2008.