Special Maserati GranTurismo celebrates 60 years…

Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio
There will only be 400 of these special editions.
March 20th 2017

The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio have been in production for just about 10 years now, but the Italian sportscar manufacturer’s history stretches far deeper into automotive history.

Although Maserati was founded back in 1914, it has been making production cars for only the past 60 years, starting with the 3500GT. And now these two special edition models have been released to celebrate this 60-year milestone.

Just 400 examples will be produced globally, with each slight but unique exterior and interior enhancements.

On the outside, the coupé and cabriolet each gain a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, complete with special edition logo caps. The bonnet, front spoiler, door handles, mirror caps and rear spoiler have also been finished in carbon-fibre.

The interior gains unique floor mats and carbon-fibre door sills, replete with special edition logos. An numbered plaque is also included to ensure the car’s authenticity.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio don’t benefit from any performance upgrades, which means the naturally aspirated 4,7-litre V8 still delivers 338 kW and 520 N.m of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

  • Luke

    Love Maserati, but the GranTurismo is very dated now, both the interior and performance specs lag behind modern rivals. This model needs a complete refresh like they did to the quattroporte. Also pretty sure the car does not have a dual-clutch but rather an automated manual.

    • nigel

      The new Maserati GranTurismo Coupe will be launched during 2018, with the GranCabrio being discontinued.

      The new Alfieri 2+2 will be launched in 2020, with an Alfieri Cabrio due to be launched in 2021.

      The “six-speed dual-clutch transmission”s are for the 400# 60th anniversary special edition models.

  • http://www.racesound.co.za Race Sound Performance Exhaust

    Make the limited edition Maseratis more limited…clever 🙂