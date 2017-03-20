Special Maserati GranTurismo celebrates 60 years…

The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio have been in production for just about 10 years now, but the Italian sportscar manufacturer’s history stretches far deeper into automotive history.

Although Maserati was founded back in 1914, it has been making production cars for only the past 60 years, starting with the 3500GT. And now these two special edition models have been released to celebrate this 60-year milestone.

Just 400 examples will be produced globally, with each slight but unique exterior and interior enhancements.

On the outside, the coupé and cabriolet each gain a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, complete with special edition logo caps. The bonnet, front spoiler, door handles, mirror caps and rear spoiler have also been finished in carbon-fibre.

The interior gains unique floor mats and carbon-fibre door sills, replete with special edition logos. An numbered plaque is also included to ensure the car’s authenticity.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio don’t benefit from any performance upgrades, which means the naturally aspirated 4,7-litre V8 still delivers 338 kW and 520 N.m of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.